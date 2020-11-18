Advertisement

Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the COVID-19 list on the same day Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.

The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing last week.

Giants kicker Graham Gano, Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, Washington injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, and Las Vegas defenders Clelin Ferrell and Lamarcus Joyner all went on the list.

