Advertisement

Trump fires head of DHS election security agency

In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible,” Krebs said.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election.

Trump fired Christopher Krebs in a tweet, saying his recent statement defending the security of the election was “highly inaccurate.”

The firing of Krebs, a Trump appointee and director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, comes as Trump is refusing to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and removing high-level officials seen as insufficiently loyal. He fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Nov. 9, part of a broader shakeup that put Trump loyalists in senior Pentagon positions.

Krebs. a former Microsoft executive, ran the agency, known as CISA, from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through the November election. He won bipartisan praise as CISA coordinated federal state and local efforts to defend electoral systems from foreign or domestic interference.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family

Latest News

Augusta Water tower
Finance officials presents report to overcome Augusta budget shortfall
U.S. Navy photo.
Commissioners push back discussion on veteran cemetery
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq