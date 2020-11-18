Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence returns as No. 4 Clemson resumes title chase

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit, confident and most importantly for the Tigers, virus free. Lawrence says he is ready to lead the fourth-ranked Tigers down the stretch of their latest try for championships.

He missed the past two games for Clemson after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. While the Tigers rallied to beat Boston College behind freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei, they fell to No. 2 Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime two weeks ago for their lone loss.

Lawrence returned to practice last week and worked through the open date to get ready to face Florida State on Saturday.

