Trevor Lawrence returns as No. 4 Clemson resumes title chase

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit, confident and most importantly for the Tigers, virus free. Lawrence says he is ready to lead the fourth-ranked Tigers down the stretch of their latest try for championships.

He missed the past two games for Clemson after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. While the Tigers rallied to beat Boston College behind freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei, they fell to No. 2 Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime two weeks ago for their lone loss.

Lawrence returned to practice last week and worked through the open date to get ready to face Florida State on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.