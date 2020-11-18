Advertisement

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to reporters during the 27th annual Chicago Cubs baseball convention, in Chicago. Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations. The team announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.

The team announced Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.

Epstein transformed the long-suffering Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016.

He said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. Epstein said in a statement Tuesday he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.

