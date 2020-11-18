Advertisement

Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County investigated a suspicious death along McCreight Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death this morning after a body was discovered in a sparsely populated and largely agricultural area outside Johnston.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m., according to the agency.

The agency said it happened along McCreight Road near Ridgeview Lake Road.

Authorities said the body was found in a field. At the scene around 9 a.m., investigators were focused on an area far back from the road and behind crime scene tape.

At the scene, the coroner said the death appeared to have occurred recently.

Authorities said the investigation had just gotten underway, and the coroner hadn’t yet released a name or gender of the deceased person. An autopsy is expected.

In addition to coroner’s personnel, investigators with the sheriff’s agency and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were on the scene this morning.

Authorities could provide no further details, but we’ll let you know more as we learn more.

