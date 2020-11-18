Advertisement

Suspect on the run connected to fires across Georgia

A man suspected of setting multiple fires across Georgia is on the run and could be anywhere in...
A man suspected of setting multiple fires across Georgia is on the run and could be anywhere in the state.(Source: Office of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man suspected of setting multiple fires across Georgia is on the run and could be anywhere in the state, authorities say.

The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that state authorities believe Brandon Morton, 36, set fire to an apartment off of Old Clinton Road in Gray, a central Georgia town.

Officials say the Gray Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to a fire at Dulles Park Apartments in Jones County where they discovered that an apartment had been broken into and the living room sofa had been set on fire.

Local police have put out a warrant for Morton’s arrest in this arson case.

“We also suspect that Mr. Morton is linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia,” King said. “Because he has set fires across our state, we are asking all Georgians to be on the lookout for him and his black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.”

Anyone with information about Morton’s whereabouts is urged to call 800-282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
ballot box
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
The Wagener Fire Department has been the subject of a shake-up.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...

Latest News

Relatives speak about care home facilities under investigation
‘You’re taking advantage of those people’: Relative speaks out during care home investigation
Relatives speak about care home facilities under investigation
Relatives speak about care home facilities under investigation
Augusta Water tower
Finance officials present a way to overcome Augusta budget shortfall
U.S. Navy photo.
Augusta commissioners push back discussion on veterans cemetery