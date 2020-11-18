Advertisement

South Carolina players opt out, others out with injuries

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Interim South Carolina coach Mike Bobo says three more players have opted out of the rest of the season while two starting defensive linemen are lost for the year with injuries. Bobo took over Sunday after the school fired coach Will Muschamp in the middle of his fifth season.

Highly regarded cornerback Israel Mukuamu joined defensive back Jaycee Horn in opting out for the season. Bobo also says DB R.J. Roderick and lineman Makius Scott also chose to leave the team. Bobo says defensive linemen Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are sidelined with injuries.

