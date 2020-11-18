Nonprofit Harrisburg healthcare looks to serve more after huge donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We told you about that $10 million contribution coming from Augusta National, IBM, Bank of America, and AT&T.

It’s a rendering of what the new Boys and Girls Club headquarters in Augusta could look like.

A community center is also going there to serve the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

It’s small nonprofits like Harrisburg Family Healthcare that are helping serve the underserved community. Because that area needs plenty of love.

Many people don’t have access to proper medical care, which is why they come here. Staff say people in this area of Augusta are in desperate need.

Harrisburg Family Healthcare has been serving the Harrisburg community since 2009.

“We’re open, and we’re seeing sick folks and we’re glad we can do that,” co-founder Marsha Jones said.

Just one hallway and two rooms, serving an entire community. They are a non-profit health clinic that provides free doctors’ visits for people.

“The services we provide are typically for patients that do not have medical insurance and cannot afford to go to a physician’s office,” Jones said.

Almost all of their patients are poor and uninsured, which means they don’t have access to healthcare.

“Having a medical clinic, a family-owned practice in the middle of an underserved community, is a blessing,” Jones said.

But they are limited with what they can do in their building. That’s why that $10 million investment is a dream come true.

“It’s something that we have hoped for many, many years now to be able to expand our reach in the Augusta community,” Jones said.

They say this new facility will change how they provide care to the community.

“The clinic is based on a model that uses volunteers and volunteer physicians and other medical professionals, and so what this will allow us to do is hire staff who can be there no matter what. That changes everything for us,” Jones said.

Jones says they’re looking to add childcare and a mental health clinic to help expand their reach in the community.

Harrisburg Family Healthcare says they plan to open five days a week when they get to their new office. They want to expand to help as many people throughout the CSRA as they can.

