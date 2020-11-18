Advertisement

Nonprofit Harrisburg healthcare looks to serve more after huge donation

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We told you about that $10 million contribution coming from Augusta National, IBM, Bank of America, and AT&T.

It’s a rendering of what the new Boys and Girls Club headquarters in Augusta could look like.

A community center is also going there to serve the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

It’s small nonprofits like Harrisburg Family Healthcare that are helping serve the underserved community. Because that area needs plenty of love.

Many people don’t have access to proper medical care, which is why they come here. Staff say people in this area of Augusta are in desperate need.

RELATED: Multimillion-dollar investments in Augusta neighborhoods create chance for growth

Harrisburg Family Healthcare has been serving the Harrisburg community since 2009.

“We’re open, and we’re seeing sick folks and we’re glad we can do that,” co-founder Marsha Jones said.

Just one hallway and two rooms, serving an entire community. They are a non-profit health clinic that provides free doctors’ visits for people.

“The services we provide are typically for patients that do not have medical insurance and cannot afford to go to a physician’s office,” Jones said.

Almost all of their patients are poor and uninsured, which means they don’t have access to healthcare.

“Having a medical clinic, a family-owned practice in the middle of an underserved community, is a blessing,” Jones said.

But they are limited with what they can do in their building. That’s why that $10 million investment is a dream come true.

“It’s something that we have hoped for many, many years now to be able to expand our reach in the Augusta community,” Jones said.

They say this new facility will change how they provide care to the community.

“The clinic is based on a model that uses volunteers and volunteer physicians and other medical professionals, and so what this will allow us to do is hire staff who can be there no matter what. That changes everything for us,” Jones said.

Jones says they’re looking to add childcare and a mental health clinic to help expand their reach in the community.

Harrisburg Family Healthcare says they plan to open five days a week when they get to their new office. They want to expand to help as many people throughout the CSRA as they can.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Aiken County schools: doing whatever they can to help them out
How your student will learn this holiday season in Aiken County

Latest News

Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.
Historic Augusta announces list of endangered properties
Briton Williams is a businessman who's running for mayor of North Augusta.
Businessman launches his run for North Augusta mayor
A heartbreaking homecoming for Tyler Flemons came right up Main Street in Sylvania.
Screven County residents pause to salute fallen firefighter
Gerald Taylor is Wagener's interim fire chief.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...