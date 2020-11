AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new animal ordinance is now in effect in Aiken County.

The ordinance deals with a large spread of issues, including nuisance animals, abuse, tethering and rabies control.

It passed unanimously Tuesday night at an Aiken County Council meeting.

It was the third reading of the ordinance, meaning it’s now in effect.

