Advertisement

Loeffler, Warnock set for head-to-head debate in Georgia

From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock will face off in a televised debate on Dec. 6.

It’s the first head-to-head debate scheduled between the two candidates in advance of their Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia.

Loeffler and Warnock’s campaigns confirmed their attendance at the Atlanta Press Club debate to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. David Perdue will be represented by an empty podium during an event the same night, after Perdue declined to debate his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff.

The twin runoffs in Georgia will help determine control of the U.S. Senate after none of the candidates received a sufficient majority to win a seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

MORE | Ballot numbers start to roll in as local counties wrap up new counts

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
ballot box
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
The Wagener Fire Department has been the subject of a shake-up.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...

Latest News

Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia passes 9,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads widely
Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire
Augusta firefighters battle structure blaze
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
Relatives speak about care home facilities under investigation
‘You’re taking advantage of those people’: Relative speaks out during care home investigation