Like something out of a Disney movie, Aiken County horse and dog form lasting bond

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s talk about Meadow -- the longest resident at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. She was adopted a year ago, and she gave her new owners a big surprise when she got home.

“She has been one of the best dogs I’ve ever had,” Jennifer Miller, president of FOTAS, said.

When Meadow was brought into the shelter, she’d been living outside for five years. Overbred and unwanted, she got passed over time and time again.

“She didn’t show well in the kennel, you know in the cage,” Miller said. “And that’s something we always say to people. Give them a chance. Because who wants to be in a cage?”

Miller and her husband gave Meadow that chance. They own dogs and horses in Aiken, and they were curious to see how Meadow got along with the much bigger animals.

“Most of our dogs just keep their distance from them, but Meadow wanted to be with them,” Miller said. “And we were really worried. We thought is Meadow gonna get hurt? Is she gonna get kicked?”

Not only did she not get hurt, she made a new friend -- 14-year-old Bruno. The two became best friends, and Meadow even goes to Bruno for a daily grooming.

“When he first started doing it I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s gonna step on her,’ but he didn’t. He respects her space. And he’ll lick where her eyes are. I thought he was gonna poke her eyes out. Nuh uh. Just like a little baby, just licking her,” Miller said. “It is the most wonderful thing to see a horse and a dog bond like that.”

Miller’s owned dogs and horses for a long time and says she hasn’t seen anything like the bond Bruno and Meadow have.

“Never. Never. Never. Never in my lifetime, and I’m old. Never. Never.”

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is having a Black Friday event this weekend. It’ll be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the shelter if you’d like to make an appointment to go.

