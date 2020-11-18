Advertisement

How your student will learn this holiday season in Aiken Co.

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - For over four hours, the Aiken County Board of Education discussed plans for how students will learn for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester.

In conjunction with the back-to-school advisory council, here is what the board voted to approve:

Students will have remote learning in the days leading up to Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 23 to 25. This motion was approved unanimously.

Upon returning from Thanksgiving break, all elementary school students will return for four days of in-person instruction.

Middle and high school students will return on an A/B cohort learning schedule.

Both of these plans will be in motion up until the beginning of Christmas break, which starts on Dec. 21. The board did not make any decisions on how students will learn coming back from break.

In the meantime, the board and committee will work on established a three-tier system to decide how each school will learning based on COVID-19 data from the CDC, DHEC, the Aiken County Public School District, and the Aiken Department of Public Health.

This tier system will decide which schools will have virtual, hybrid or in-person instruction. These motions were approved, 6-2.

Lastly, the board voted on requesting approval for home instruction for students. This means that the school board has the ability to approve homeschooling for parents not opting for approval by the South Carolina Association of Independent Home Schools.

