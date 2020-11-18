Historic Augusta announces list of endangered properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four places in the Garden City have made it onto Historic Augusta’s 2021 endangered properties list:

The Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.

The Rev. N.T. Young Sr. House, 1112 12th St.

1024 Reynolds St.

2575 Henry St.

Historic Augusta hopes the list, much like those compiled by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and other statewide and local preservation organizations, will attract the attention of investors, politicians and others who otherwise might not be aware of the sites.

The program also helps to focus the organization’s and the community’s energy on historic buildings with the greatest need, or those which represent a particular type that also have a chance of being preserved through solution-oriented grass roots efforts.

A special edition newsletter on Historic Augusta’s website, http://www.historicaugusta.org, is dedicated to the endangered properties to educate the community.

