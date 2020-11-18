Graham ‘categorically rejects’ accusation he told Ga. official to toss ballots

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham denied an accusation that he asked Georgia’s secretary of state to discard legally-cast votes.

Graham said his comments were taken out of context.

“I categorically reject that,” Graham said. “It wasn’t my intent. And that wasn’t the purpose of the conversation, to throw out ballots. We’re talking about an election we haven’t even had yet.”

Graham says he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to talk about strengthening voter ID rules in the Senate runoff race planned for Jan. 5. Graham said he was within his rights to question how the next election will be conducted.

Raffensperger told The Washington Post Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out valid votes. Raffensperger said Graham asked whether political bias might have caused elections workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures and whether Raffensperger could throw out all absentee ballots in counties with higher rates of nonmatching signatures.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is – or is likely to become – subject to a recount.

