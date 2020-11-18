Golden Harvest to hold giant food giveaway and others in coming days

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a 30,000-pound giant drive-thru food giveaway Saturday in the Grovetown area.

The no-contact distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile market is one of several sponsored through a virus-relief grant from Bank of America.

“Golden Harvest has been instrumental in fighting hunger in the Greater Augusta-Aiken community,” said Ora Parish, Augusta-Aiken market president for Bank of America. “We are here to ensure they have the resources needed to continue serving families faced with food insecurity – especially during the holidays.”

The Mobile Market will be at the Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive. Golden Harvest plans to bring enough food to distribute to 800 families, including shelf-stable items, frozen meat and produce.

Ahead of the Saturday event, there will be some other mobile markets in the CSRA, including:

North Augusta: 10 a.m. Thursday, 6070 Radio Station Road

Midville, 11 a.m. Thursday, 51 Church St.

Washington: 11 a.m. Friday, 1182 Tignall Road

Bamberg: 2 p.m. Friday, 3722 Main St.

Williston: 4 p.m. Friday, 13120 Main St.

Aiken: 9 a.m. Saturday, 81 Capital Drive

All of the events will be open to residents of the state they’re being held in, so bring your photo ID.

A rising need for help

Since the coronavirus began appearing in the CSRA, Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double. Feeding America projects that food insecurity has risen 22% in its service area and that one in six people now struggle with getting enough to eat.

Golden Harvest has provided more than 8.3 million meals to those in need of food assistance and held 132 mobile markets since March. There has been a 110% increase in the amount of food distributed through the events.

While the Food Bank has served the Augusta area for 38 years, many families attending mobile markets say they are utilizing the food bank’s services for the first time.

