Georgia Tech plays long waiting game following postponements

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is trying to make the most out of having two games postponed by COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to play Pittsburgh at home last week when the Atlantic Coast Conference stepped in and moved the game to Dec. 12 after it was determined that injuries, positive tests and contact tracing left both teams unable to play.

Georgia Tech’s game at No. 12 Miami, scheduled for this Saturday, then was postponed until Dec. 19, though Collins said that the Jackets would’ve been able to play. Georgia Tech’s next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 at home against Duke.

