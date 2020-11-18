Georgia passes 9,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads widely

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s current COVID-19 situation only looks good when compared to other states where coronavirus infections are climbing even more steeply.

Georgia has passed 9,000 confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19.

The number of people in the state hospitalized with the respiratory illness has risen more than 40% in the last five weeks.

Georgia ranks 47th among the states for new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

But the numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all climbing significantly in Georgia.

That’s especially true once positive results from rapid antigen tests are included in the state’s case totals.

The rolling average of cases has risen nearly 9% in the last week.

