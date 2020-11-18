Ga. man continues to honor vets through light display

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some have started decorating for the holidays early this year, one Savannah man says he isn’t ready to take his down yet from what he calls the most important day of the year, Veterans Day.

Walking into Robert Haldeman’s garage you’ll find a little bit of everything.

“I’ve got lights for eleven different holidays,” said Haldeman.

From Christmas to Easter there’s not room for much else.

“They’re all over the walls, they’re hanging they’re stacked they’re herded in their own area,” said Haldeman’s stepson.

See Robert has been decorating his lawn for every holiday for the past 18 years for one simple reason, “we just love doing it.”

While Haldeman loves each of them, one holds a special place in his heart.

“This is the most important holiday we have, Veterans Day.”

For the 84-year-old Army Veteran, setting this up isn’t as easy as it used to be.

“We’ve got the flag raising over Iwo Jima, over there I’ve got the POW, MIA symbol. The table set for the missing solider down front.”

In fact, it took about a week to get it just right.

A week that for Haldeman was well worth it because of what it represents.

“It’s very important that you remember our veterans because without the veterans we wouldn’t be enjoying the freedom that we do.”

Despite a garage full of lights, he hopes this display will shine the brightest, and soon it may even be the only one.

“From now on this will probably be the only display we do.”

So, make sure you stop by before it’s gone.

Say hi to Robert and say thank you to those who served.

Haldeman says he plans on keeping his display up until this coming Monday.

If you’d like to stop by to see for yourself his address is 512 Gordonston Ave, Savannah.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.