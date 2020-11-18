Advertisement

Ga. Confederate monument board to mull changes, look to lawmakers

Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park outside Atlanta. (AP) (KOTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The directors of Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park have acknowledged demands for change, but say they won’t decide on removing any Confederate symbols from the park until after the General Assembly meets next year.

Meanwhile, Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens is leading a panel to review proposals for changes.

The mountainside carving of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever created.

It has special protection in Georgia law.

A lawmaker calling for change says the park is losing money because of its association with the Confederacy.

MORE | Black golf caddies to be honored by historical marker in Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Gerald Taylor is Wagener's interim fire chief.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...

Latest News

This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, when a home on Walker Street went up in flames that...
Scenes from the site of Augusta house fire
Fire
See firefighters battle flames at burning house in Augusta
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia passes 9,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads widely
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door