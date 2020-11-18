Advertisement

Fowler among those still not a lock for Masters invitation

Rickie Fowler plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Rickie Fowler plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rickie Fowler is used to getting an invitation around the holidays to play in the Masters.

Now it’s not a lock. Fowler has slipped to No. 48 in the world. The top 50 in the world get into the Masters next April. Fowler has been among the top 50 every year since he first turned pro. Fowler has company.

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter still are not assured of returning to the Masters in April. For others like Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose, they’re high enough in the ranking that they won’t fall out of the top 50.

