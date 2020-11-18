Fowler among those still not a lock for Masters invitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rickie Fowler is used to getting an invitation around the holidays to play in the Masters.

Now it’s not a lock. Fowler has slipped to No. 48 in the world. The top 50 in the world get into the Masters next April. Fowler has been among the top 50 every year since he first turned pro. Fowler has company.

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter still are not assured of returning to the Masters in April. For others like Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose, they’re high enough in the ranking that they won’t fall out of the top 50.

