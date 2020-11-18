First flu-related death of season reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced the state’s first flu-related death of the season.

“Sadly, an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Dr. Linda Bell said. “As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.

Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

Contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection.

The flu vaccine available this year protects against the four most common different flu viruses that are expected to circulate this flu season. Flu vaccines are safe, effective, and do not cause the flu. Receiving your flu shot reduces your chances of contracting the flu, and, if contracted, lessens hospitalizations and deaths due to influenza.

Those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease. Healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

“Another reason why it’s important to get your flu shot this year is we must avoid overwhelming our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators as best we can with both flu and COVID-19 patients on the increase,” Bell said.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces.

To make an appointment with a DHEC health department clinic call 1-855-472-3432 or visit scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location.

For more information about other vaccine providers, click here. For more information about preventing the flu, click here.

