Advertisement

Finance officials presents report to overcome Augusta budget shortfall

Augusta Water tower
Augusta Water tower
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about Augusta’s $5 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19. But today, finance officials presented a report that overcomes that deficit.

Here’s what the Augusta Commission approved in its meeting:

Next year’s budget sits at $802 million. They plan to make that much in revenue and have the much in expenses.

The city will cut back spending in certain departments, but all the specific details are still unclear at this time.

Commissioners say they will iron out the details through December.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family

Latest News

U.S. Navy photo.
Commissioners push back discussion on veteran cemetery
Augusta could see a local alcohol delivery ordinance
What's next for the election audit?
What's next for the election audit?
Historical marker for black caddies in Augusta
Black golf caddies to be honored by historical marker in Augusta