Finance officials presents report to overcome Augusta budget shortfall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about Augusta’s $5 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19. But today, finance officials presented a report that overcomes that deficit.

Here’s what the Augusta Commission approved in its meeting:

Next year’s budget sits at $802 million. They plan to make that much in revenue and have the much in expenses.

The city will cut back spending in certain departments, but all the specific details are still unclear at this time.

Commissioners say they will iron out the details through December.

