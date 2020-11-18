Family calls for justice over 2017 taser death in Washington County

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Washington County man who died after being tased multiple times by officers is calling for justice.

Eurie Martin was killed back in 2017 in the incident.

LIVE LIVE: The family of a Washington County man killed by police will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2KiwJl1 Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Tuesday was the first time his family spoke publicly since the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the deputies -- Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott -- will not be granted immunity from prosecution .

In an appearance outside the Supreme Court building, Martin’s sister said she was grateful for the ruling, but nothing will be able to replace the life she lost.

“It will be reversed and turned around. They will be going to trial. I am very grateful,” Helen Gilbert said.

“My brother was very loved by his family and we cannot get him back. But the officers get to live on.”

Officials have not given a date for when the three men, who’ve since been fired, will go to trial.

