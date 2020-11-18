Advertisement

Family calls for justice over 2017 taser death in Washington County

Eurie Martin's family speaks on Nov. 17, 2020, outside the Georgia Supreme Court building in...
Eurie Martin's family speaks on Nov. 17, 2020, outside the Georgia Supreme Court building in Atlanta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Washington County man who died after being tased multiple times by officers is calling for justice.

Eurie Martin was killed back in 2017 in the incident.

LIVE

LIVE: The family of a Washington County man killed by police will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2KiwJl1

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Tuesday was the first time his family spoke publicly since the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the deputies -- Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott -- will not be granted immunity from prosecution.

In an appearance outside the Supreme Court building, Martin’s sister said she was grateful for the ruling, but nothing will be able to replace the life she lost.

“It will be reversed and turned around. They will be going to trial. I am very grateful,” Helen Gilbert said.

“My brother was very loved by his family and we cannot get him back. But the officers get to live on.”

Officials have not given a date for when the three men, who’ve since been fired, will go to trial.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Gerald Taylor is Wagener's interim fire chief.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county

Latest News

Crashes
What you should know about deer-car collisions in the CSRA
Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St.
Historic Augusta announces list of endangered properties
Briton Williams is a businessman who's running for mayor of North Augusta.
Businessman launches his run for North Augusta mayor
Paw prints
New animal ordinance takes effect in Aiken County