DE Takk McKinley waived by Bengals after failing physical

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defensive end Takk McKinley’s stay in Cincinnati didn’t last long.

The Bengals waived McKinley six days after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals said he failed a physical but didn’t provide any other details.

The Falcons waived the 2017 first-round draft pick last week after he expressed on social media his desire to be moved out of Atlanta.

He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations.

