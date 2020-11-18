Advertisement

DE Takk McKinley waived by Bengals after failing physical

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (98) sits...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta. Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defensive end Takk McKinley’s stay in Cincinnati didn’t last long.

The Bengals waived McKinley six days after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals said he failed a physical but didn’t provide any other details.

The Falcons waived the 2017 first-round draft pick last week after he expressed on social media his desire to be moved out of Atlanta.

He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died

Latest News

Rickie Fowler plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Fowler among those still not a lock for Masters invitation
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to...
Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs
Georgia Tech plays long waiting game following postponements