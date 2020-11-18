Advertisement

Danger spikes as deer, drivers share the road in CSRA

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Naked trees and a ground filled with leaves

These are clear indications of deer breeding season.

“We normally see the absolute peak in breeding occurring in about a four- to seven-day period,” said Charlie Killmaster, the Georgia state deer biologist.

He says as the state’s population increases, so does the number of vehicle crashes involving them.

Killmaster says there are “two factors in that recipe”: the number of deer out there, which is stable and the number of cars, which is increasing.

MORE | Drivers, watch out for these road projects in the CSRA

Part of that is a growing human population.

Augusta increased by more than 1,500 people over the past year, and North Augusta has grown by a little over 500.

Local auto collision experts say they normally see a peak in these crashes in spring and fall.

But they say roads were emptier this past spring because of the coronavirus shutdown. But now that we’re back to some kind of normalcy, deer-car crashes are spiking again.

These wrecks cost an average of at least $3,000 in repairs.

“The first thing to be aware of is deer are often traveling in groups,” Killmaster said.

Also, deer are most active at dawn and dusk, so that’s when the likelihood of crashes with them is highest.

Killmaster said if you are about to hit a deer, beware of swerving out of your lane because you could hit another car or a tree.

He says using extra precaution could make a difference.

