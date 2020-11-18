Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Frost advisories into early Wednesday. Freeze possible early Thursday morning. Staying sunny through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry high pressure building into the region will keep us clear and chilly through today. Frost advisories are in effect for the western CSRA tonight into early this morning. Patchy frost will be possible area wide. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid 30s for most of the area, but some northern counties could briefly get down to freezing. Winds will be out of the north between 3-8 mph.

Plenty of sun expected again today as strong high pressure builds in to the region. High temperatures will be cooler than average and stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest of the week with low temperatures in near 30. Patchy frost will be possible across the CSRA with clear skies and calm winds overnight into early Thursday. Freeze warnings could be issues for much of the area that has not seen a freeze so far this season. Sunny skies expected during the day Thursday with cooler than average highs again in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows Friday morning will be chilly, but we should avoid a freeze or frost. Lows are expected to remain in the upper 30s. Lots of sun sticks around during the day Friday and highs will be a little warmer in the low 70s.

Temperatures are expected to gradually get a little bit warmer into the weekend as high pressure shifts offshore and winds start to turn more southerly. Highs this weekend are expected to be to be a little above average in the mid 70s. Conditions look dry through the weekend, but rain chances look slightly higher next week.

