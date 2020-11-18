Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry high pressure building over the region will keep us clear and chilly through Thursday. Patchy frost and freezing temperatures will be possible area wide early Thursday. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid and low 30s for most of the area, but some northern counties could briefly get down to the upper 20s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Low temperatures early Thursday are expected to be below freezing in some spots of the CSRA. (WRDW)

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest of the week with low temperatures near 30. Sunny skies expected during the day Thursday with cooler than average highs again in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Lows Friday morning will be chilly, but we should avoid a freeze or frost. Lows are expected to remain in the upper 30s. A few clouds could roll through Thursday night into Friday morning, but not rain in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Friday and highs will be a little warmer in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Temperatures are expected to gradually get a little bit warmer into the weekend as high pressure shifts offshore and winds start to turn more easterly. Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Sunny skies expected all day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Lows early Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. A few clouds are possible Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be back in the mid 70s with light northeast winds.

A front is expected to move through around the middle of next week that could bring some showers to the area. Right now, Thanksgiving looks dry with highs in the 60s. We will continue to keep you updated.

