Crash causes injuries near Kimberly-Clark plant
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major vehicle crash has caused injuries on Sheraton Drive at Atomic Road in Aiken County.
The crash near Beech Island was reported just after 1:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred just east of the Kimberly-Clark plant in Beech Island.
