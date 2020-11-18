Advertisement

Crash causes injuries near Kimberly-Clark plant

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major vehicle crash has caused injuries on Sheraton Drive at Atomic Road in Aiken County.

The crash near Beech Island was reported just after 1:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just east of the Kimberly-Clark plant in Beech Island.

News 12 has a crew in the way, so look for updates on WRDW.com and News 12.

