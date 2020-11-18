Advertisement

Commissioners push back discussion on veteran cemetery

U.S. Navy photo.
U.S. Navy photo.(U.S. NAVY)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local funding for an Augusta Veteran cemetery might have to wait, according to the Augusta Commission.

City leaders were set to talk about the project, using $10 million in SPLOST money to assist. That money would go to building traffic signs, lights, and new entrances at the proposed location, Gracewood State School property.

Some leaders were not in favor of this, while some even opted to leave the meeting early.

Ultimately, there were not enough commissioners present to vote on a decision either way. Discussion on the project will continue in December.

