Businessman launches his run for North Augusta mayor

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local businessman says he wants to be the next mayor of the city of North Augusta.

Briton Williams announced his candidacy Tuesday.

He says he will focus on three key areas: communicating with citizens, tourism and improving downtown.

“We’ve got to make our downtown the heartbeat of the community and we have to make tourism a priority,” he said. “We have people of all ages who love North Augusta, who have talent in North Augusta. We need a mayor that’s going to bring all those people, all those organizations together to help move us forward.”

Current Mayor Bob Pettit has not announced plans to run for re-election. The primary is in February.

