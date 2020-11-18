Augusta firefighters battle structure blaze
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on Walker Street.
The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at 1731 Walker St., according to the Augusta Fire Department.
According to crews on the scene, a structure or possibly two were fully involved in flame. Another home was possibly in danger in the neighborhood near the medical district that’s made up of older wood-frame houses, many of them shotgun-style, on tree-lined streets.
