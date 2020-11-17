Advertisement

Woman charged with shooting at bar mate after argument

Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder. Her bond was set at $25,000.
Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder. Her bond was set at $25,000.((Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg County woman has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation escalated to a shooting.

Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder. Her bond was set at $25,000.

“This individual took matters into her own hands when she should have called us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This could have ended a lot differently if she had.”

According to the sheriff, investigators were called out to a Bass Drive residence in Holly Hill after a report of a shooting incident last Thursday.

As investigators drove toward the incident location, they came upon the victim, a 37-year-old man, who had been shot.

The man told investigators he and Hulteen had been at a local bar having drinks together when an argument between the two broke out. That resulted in the woman leaving the man at the bar.

The man said he was shot in the front yard after getting a ride to Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings.

Hulteen admitted to investigators shooting a shotgun at the sidewalk, resulting in the pellets being deflected and striking the man in the arm and leg, according to the report.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Aiken woman dead after head-on crash
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: South Carolina’s Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies search for suspect with assault rifle
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Officials: Hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county

Latest News

Local vaccine distribution: what you need to know
Local vaccine distribution: what you need to know
Scammers are out in full-force trying to take advantage of your holiday cheer.
Shoppers: don’t get caught in a ‘Ho Ho Hoax’ this holiday season
Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Officials: Hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Painted rocks scattered across Augusta
Painted rocks scattered across Augusta