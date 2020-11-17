Woman charged with shooting at bar mate after argument

ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg County woman has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation escalated to a shooting.

Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder. Her bond was set at $25,000.

“This individual took matters into her own hands when she should have called us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This could have ended a lot differently if she had.”

According to the sheriff, investigators were called out to a Bass Drive residence in Holly Hill after a report of a shooting incident last Thursday.

As investigators drove toward the incident location, they came upon the victim, a 37-year-old man, who had been shot.

The man told investigators he and Hulteen had been at a local bar having drinks together when an argument between the two broke out. That resulted in the woman leaving the man at the bar.

The man said he was shot in the front yard after getting a ride to Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings.

Hulteen admitted to investigators shooting a shotgun at the sidewalk, resulting in the pellets being deflected and striking the man in the arm and leg, according to the report.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

