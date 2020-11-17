Advertisement

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customer enter and leave its stores.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)

In April, the retail giant started restricting the number of people to 20 percent of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials.

For a brief time, though, the company’s stores stopped counting the number of customers that entered.

Like other retailers, Walmart is spreading out Black Friday sales to limit the number of people in stores during the holiday shopping season.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will last three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
All Richmond County schools are closing.
Richmond County school closures begin today: What you need to know

Latest News

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
FILE - In this June 21, 2019 file photo, General Services Administration Administrator Emily...
Head of government agency under pressure to let transition proceed
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets $20,000 more for traffic safety
Highway construction cone
Drivers, watch out for these road projects in the CSRA
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, wearing a face mask stands next to Greek Prime...
NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan