Advertisement

Vice president to visit Peach State later this week

Mike Pence pledges manufacturing jobs and minority support during campaign rally.
Mike Pence pledges manufacturing jobs and minority support during campaign rally.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia at the end of this week.

He’s expected on a bus tour campaigning for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they get ready for January runoffs.

They’ll all be at a rally in Canton around 12:30 p.m. Friday, then they’ll head to Gainesville for another stop at 3:30.

Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock and Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff.

None of the candidates received a sufficient majority of votes to win the Nov. 3 election.

MORE | Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
All Richmond County schools are closing.
Richmond County school closures begin today: What you need to know

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets $20,000 more for traffic safety
Highway construction cone
Drivers, watch out for these road projects in the CSRA
If you want to enter the Aiken Festival of Trees contest, act quickly
Here's a look at what's been taking place at the Bell Auditorium.
Richmond, Columbia counties finish recounting ballots, move to next step