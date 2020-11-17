Vice president to visit Peach State later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia at the end of this week.

He’s expected on a bus tour campaigning for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they get ready for January runoffs.

They’ll all be at a rally in Canton around 12:30 p.m. Friday, then they’ll head to Gainesville for another stop at 3:30.

Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock and Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff.

None of the candidates received a sufficient majority of votes to win the Nov. 3 election.

