This man is being sought in Waynesboro stalking incident
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a man who’s accused of aggravated stalking.
Derrell Henry Tucker III is described as 22 years old with blue eyes and brown hair, 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.
The aggravated stalking incident occurred in Waynesboro, authorities said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-6633.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.