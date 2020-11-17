Advertisement

I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found dead there and four more were taken to the hospital.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage and Liz Owens
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State and local officials have served search warrants at three long-term care facilities, including one where two people died last month.

The GBI, the DPH Ombudsman, Burke County, Richmond County, the district attorney’s office, and Gold Cross were all at three First Love Personal Care Home facilities on Tuesday for what they called “Operation Love.”

According to officials, those warrants are related to an investigation into evidence of financial fraud.

Investigators in this case relocated nine patients and closed the First Love facility on Milledgeville Road.

Two people, 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid, died at the Wrightsboro Road home back in October. Four others were also hospitalized.

While autopsies are still pending on Blount and Reid, it appears extreme heat was a factor. Code enforcement officers recorded 135 to 140 degrees coming from the vents inside the facility.

Officials quickly moved to shut down the Wrightsboro facility days after the fatalities.

An I-Team investigation found dozens of violations at three of the homes owned by the people who operate First Love on Wrightsboro, Milledgeville, and Old Savannah Road. Many of those violations involved the safety of the facilities. We also found untrained and uncertified staff working in the facilities.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

Latest News

COVID
Coronavirus updates: Local stats, vaccine outlook and more
Schools
School updates: Curbing COVID, virtual academy, latest virus stats
Election
Election updates: Georgia recount, Raffensperger revelation and more
Airport
Dealing with an unprecedented holiday travel season