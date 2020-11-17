I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State and local officials have served search warrants at three long-term care facilities, including one where two people died last month.

The GBI, the DPH Ombudsman, Burke County, Richmond County, the district attorney’s office, and Gold Cross were all at three First Love Personal Care Home facilities on Tuesday for what they called “Operation Love.”

According to officials, those warrants are related to an investigation into evidence of financial fraud.

Investigators in this case relocated nine patients and closed the First Love facility on Milledgeville Road.

Two people, 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid, died at the Wrightsboro Road home back in October. Four others were also hospitalized.

While autopsies are still pending on Blount and Reid, it appears extreme heat was a factor. Code enforcement officers recorded 135 to 140 degrees coming from the vents inside the facility.

Officials quickly moved to shut down the Wrightsboro facility days after the fatalities.

An I-Team investigation found dozens of violations at three of the homes owned by the people who operate First Love on Wrightsboro, Milledgeville, and Old Savannah Road. Many of those violations involved the safety of the facilities. We also found untrained and uncertified staff working in the facilities.

