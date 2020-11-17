Advertisement

SC AG Wilson to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will go into quarantine after he came into contact with someone who had COVID-19.

In a statement, Wilson’s office says he is feeling fine and does not display any symptoms.

However, as a result of his exposure, Wilson will quarantine for the next 14 days.

“He’s announcing this publicly because he’s had to cancel meetings and wants to encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19,” the statement said.

