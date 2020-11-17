Advertisement

Richmond County gets $230,000 for gang prevention

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Justice is giving Richmond County nearly a quarter million dollars to try to keep kids out of gangs.

The $230,000 is aimed at supporting the Youth Aiming for Success program through the Richmond County Juvenile Court, federal prosecutors said.

Under the grant, the court is charged with promoting youths and families, encouraging family structures through socially controlled activities, providing community-based mentoring programs and demonstrating that the efforts are supported by research.

The grant “will provide a solid, accountable base of support for court and community programs aimed at strengthening families while undermining the malignant influence of gangs,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement.

MORE | Local graduation rates increase as schools power through pandemic

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
All Richmond County schools are closing.
Richmond County school closures begin today: What you need to know

Latest News

Derrell Henry Tucker II
This man is being sought in Waynesboro stalking incident
A heartbreaking homecoming for Tyler Flemons came right up Main Street in Sylvania.
Screven County residents pause to salute fallen firefighter
Screven
See how Screven County residents honored fallen firefighter
The Wagener Fire Department has been the subject of a shake-up.
What’s the situation at Wagener Fire Department? The new chief told us this ...