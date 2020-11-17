Richmond County gets $230,000 for gang prevention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Justice is giving Richmond County nearly a quarter million dollars to try to keep kids out of gangs.

The $230,000 is aimed at supporting the Youth Aiming for Success program through the Richmond County Juvenile Court, federal prosecutors said.

Under the grant, the court is charged with promoting youths and families, encouraging family structures through socially controlled activities, providing community-based mentoring programs and demonstrating that the efforts are supported by research.

The grant “will provide a solid, accountable base of support for court and community programs aimed at strengthening families while undermining the malignant influence of gangs,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.