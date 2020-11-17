Richmond, Columbia counties finish recounting ballots, move to next step

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties have wrapped up their hand recounts of ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Richmond County election officials told poll workers they finished up their recount of about 88,000 ballots on Monday. That’s two days ahead of the Wednesday night deadline.

Now all workers need to do is finish inputting the information into their software, which they say they’ll do today.

The count in Richmond County was done by 1 p.m. Monday.

In Columbia County, it was done by 1:45.

“I cannot thank the early voting workers and election day workers that stepped in at the last minute to assist with the audit. They are truly amazing and we are forever grateful to them,” Columbia County Board of Elections Executive Director Nancy Gay said.

As the work got started at the end of last week, Richmond County elections chief Lynn Bailey noted what a first-time experience the recount was as it unfolded at the Bell Auditorium.

"All these people have experience with elections, but none of us have experience with what’s going on in the room,” she said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered a statewide recount to check on Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Figures before the recount show Biden leading Georgia by 14,122 votes, or 0.28 percentage points.

The president has refused to concede.

