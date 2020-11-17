All McDuffie County schools closing due to coronavirus

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System has become the latest local district to close its campuses to students as coronavirus cases flare.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure. Students already learning from home won’t be affected.

The announcement comes after similar moves last week by the Richmond County and Lincoln County school districts. It also follows the closure of Thomson-McDuffie Middle School.

Face-to-face instruction will resume in McDuffie County on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break, officials said.

The district is making the move due to:

Increases in positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members.

A number of students and staff members in quarantine.

A significant absentee rate among face-to-face students.

A high number of pupils sent home ill Tuesday.

Students who previously had Chromebooks and hotspots checked out to them received these prior to dismissal Tuesday, and assignments will be posted in Google Classroom, school officials said.

For students who lack reliable internet access at home, here’s a list of internet access points offered by the district:

Calvary Baptist Church: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Dearing Pointe: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Rollingwood Apartments: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Thomson Villas: 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Happy Valley Store: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Friday

Sweetwater Activity Center: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Rollingwood Apartments: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Calvary Baptist Church: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Union Baptist Church: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Rollingwood Apartments: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday

Fort Creek Baptist Church, 1-3 p.m. Friday

Pitts Street Park: 1-3 p.m. Friday

Marshall Baptist Church: 1-3 p.m. Friday

Boys & Girls Club: 1-3 p.m. Friday

Grab-and-go meals may be picked up from any McDuffie County school using the schedule below on this Wednesday and Thursday. Delivery will continue as scheduled this Friday for families who previously requested services.

Dearing Elementary School: 7:45-8:15 a.n. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, front entrance

Maxwell Elementary School: 8:15-8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, cafeteria (rear of school)

Norris Elementary School: 8:15-8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, bus ramp

Thomson Elementary School: 8:15-8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, bus ramp

Thomson-McDuffie Middle School: 8-8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 a.m., bus ramp

Thomson High School: 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to noon, bus ramp

