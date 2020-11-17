Kroger launching quick COVID antibody test tomorrow in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Kroger will launch rapid antibody testing at its pharmacies in Georgia to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with coronavirus.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available to Kroger customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

People who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

The test may provide critical information about past infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing at the time of infection.

Research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity. Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks, Kroger said.

The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.

