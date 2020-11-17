If you want to enter the Aiken Festival of Trees contest, act quickly

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is still seeking participants for its fourth annual Festival of Trees.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday.

Each December, local businesses and organizations decorate and then display holiday trees at the center. Visitors vote for their favorite.

The festival will be Dec. 4.

If you or your group would like to display a tree, fill out the form below and email it to hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.

