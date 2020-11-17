Holiday travel outlook remains cloudy for Augusta Regional

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Usually, the holiday season is a busy time for airports and car rentals.

But not here at home at Augusta Regional Airport. Officials say they’re expecting half the typical holiday crowds.

Holiday travel in the pandemic makes business unpredictable.

Local airport officials say it’s been a pretty tough time for many airlines, with some of them almost making month-to-month decisions on flights.

“We are continuing to try to learn and try to understand people’s tendencies,” said Herbert Judon, executive director at the airport.

He says while some people are preparing to fly home to visit family members, others are still hesitant to travel.

“Obviously, people aren’t traveling as much,” he said, but even for those who are traveling, there are capacity constraints.

He says normally the peak of holiday season brings more than 18 to 20 departures a day, but right now the airport has about 12 to 13, with some limitations.

If car rentals are any indication, many people may be planning to drive instead.

Car rental companies like Avis and Budget say even though sales are projected to be down for the rest of the year, they’re up by 34 percent this month in comparison to last year.

The airport expects numbers to remain steady through the end of the year.

However if there is an unexpected spike in flights for the holiday season, officials say they are prepared.

“This year has been so unpredictable, and it’s so unprecedented,” Judon said.

