Advertisement

Holiday travel outlook remains cloudy for Augusta Regional

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Usually, the holiday season is a busy time for airports and car rentals.

But not here at home at Augusta Regional Airport. Officials say they’re expecting half the typical holiday crowds.

Holiday travel in the pandemic makes business unpredictable.

Local airport officials say it’s been a pretty tough time for many airlines, with some of them almost making month-to-month decisions on flights.

MORE | Ga. Tech interactive map helps evaluate COVID-19 risks ahead of holidays

“We are continuing to try to learn and try to understand people’s tendencies,” said Herbert Judon, executive director at the airport.

He says while some people are preparing to fly home to visit family members, others are still hesitant to travel.

“Obviously, people aren’t traveling as much,” he said, but even for those who are traveling, there are capacity constraints.

He says normally the peak of holiday season brings more than 18 to 20 departures a day, but right now the airport has about 12 to 13, with some limitations.

If car rentals are any indication, many people may be planning to drive instead.

Car rental companies like Avis and Budget say even though sales are projected to be down for the rest of the year, they’re up by 34 percent this month in comparison to last year.

The airport expects numbers to remain steady through the end of the year.

However if there is an unexpected spike in flights for the holiday season, officials say they are prepared.

“This year has been so unpredictable, and it’s so unprecedented,” Judon said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

Latest News

Kroger
Kroger launching quick COVID antibody test tomorrow in Georgia
COVID
Coronavirus updates: Local stats, vaccine outlook and more
Schools
School updates: Curbing COVID, virtual academy, latest virus stats
Election
Election updates: Georgia recount, Raffensperger revelation and more