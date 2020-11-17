Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

It’s available exclusively at Walmart while supplies last
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.(Source: WALMART, KFSM, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser
  • Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension
  • Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

  1. Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz
  9. Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 2,500 ballots that were not counted in one Georgia county have been found during the...
Ga. hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots in one county
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

Latest News

"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day
COVID
Coronavirus updates: Local stats, vaccine outlook and more
FILE - In this Oct. 28. 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as...
Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more
Schools
School updates: Curbing COVID, virtual academy, latest virus stats