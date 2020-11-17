Advertisement

Family of CSRA taser victim to speak at Ga. Supreme Court building

Georgia's Supreme Court Building (Source: Ga. Supreme Court)
Georgia's Supreme Court Building (Source: Ga. Supreme Court)(WTVY News 4)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Black man killed by police will be holding a news conference today.

On July 7, 2017,, Eurie Martin died after being repeatedly tased by three Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

Then-deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott appear to tase Martin until he passes out.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously set aside a ruling that shielded them from prosecution.

We’ll let you know what comes from the family’s news conference at 11 a.m. in front of the Georgia Supreme Court building.

