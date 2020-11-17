Family of CSRA taser victim to speak at Ga. Supreme Court building
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Black man killed by police will be holding a news conference today.
On July 7, 2017,, Eurie Martin died after being repeatedly tased by three Washington County sheriff’s deputies.
Then-deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott appear to tase Martin until he passes out.
Earlier this month, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously set aside a ruling that shielded them from prosecution.
We’ll let you know what comes from the family’s news conference at 11 a.m. in front of the Georgia Supreme Court building.
