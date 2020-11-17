Election audit finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there were approximately 2,700 votes found on a memory card in Fayette County that had not been uploaded properly.

The county will re-certify election results on Wednesday.

According to Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State’s Office, President Donald Trump gained roughly 400 more votes in this batch found in Fayette County.

Sterling also explained that this situation differed from the found ballots in Floyd County due to that these ballots had already been scanned but were not uploaded to the results. The ballots found in Floyd County had not been previously scanned at all.

