Commission votes on memorandum with Gold Cross for EMS services

Augusta leaders voted yesterday to end the fire department's ambulance service.
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission has voted to sign a new agreement with Gold Cross for EMS services.

Augusta leaders voted back in October that the Augusta Fire Department will no longer respond to 911 medical calls. The fire department services are set to be suspended for one year.

According to the memorandum, Gold Cross is expected to dedicate three more ambulances to the city to make up for it for use in Richmond County.

City leaders expect the private company will likely use 11 total ambulances in Augusta. The city will also pay Gold Cross $650,000 dollars next year.

Augusta Commission will continue to discuss more details in the coming weeks.

