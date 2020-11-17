Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets $20,000 more for traffic safety

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has received another grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

In October, the agency was one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a $97,000 grant.

On Monday, officials say they received $20,000 more.

The money will go toward vehicles to combat crashes and aggressive driving.

Deputies will also participate in highway safety campaigns.

