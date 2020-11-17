Advertisement

Black golf caddies to be honored by historical marker in Augusta

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission unanimously approved to place a new historical marker to honor black golf caddies.

The marker will be placed in from of the community center in the Sandhills Neighborhood.

The vote comes after leaders say there has not been significant recognition of black caddies who carried for the winners of the Masters Golf Tournament.

Local historians and the Augusta Arts Council will now work on a project plan for this honor.

