APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler tipped onto its side this morning at Appling-Harlem and Columbia roads in Columbia County.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m.

The accident could impede traffic.

Fire crews who responded to the scene said some diesel fuel and oil had spilled.

